Bigg Boss beauty signs two web series

Divi Vadthya's career can be divided as before Bigg Boss and after Bigg Boss. Divi who used to do some side characters in movies has become a celebrity with the fourth season of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss.

After Bigg Boss, Divi has become one of the household names and she gained popularity. Divi who got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house recently has been receiving so many offers from the filmmakers. It seems like Divi has already signed a couple of web dramas and is much likely to do a movie as well. So, we can say that the young beauty will have ample song chances to mark her identity in the industry as of now. He is currently enjoying all the attention from the audience.

But, none of the Bigg Boss contestants have gained popularity in long term. So, we have to wait and see if Divi can prove it wrong or not.