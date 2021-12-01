Bigg Boss Episode 87 Highlights

The episode started with Maanas asking Priyanka the reason behind her nominating Kajal. Priyanka tries to explain and the duo argues. Maanas says that Kajal wanted to support her and asked her to know who are her friends. He leaves and Priyanka gets hurt. They argue. Priyanka says that she wants to talk and Maanas says that he doesn't want to talk. He says that she is starting the fights and makes so many hurtful statements. He says that she is trying to portray him in a bad way.

Priyanka cries. Siri tries to console her. Maanas says about Priyanka to Kajal and the latter says that Priyanka is wrong. Priyanka tries to behave normally with Maanas again. The duo argue again. Kajal asks Maanas not to prolong it. Maanas says that he is not liking her anymore and leaves. Kajal goes behind Maanas. Priyanka comes there and says that she wants to talk to him and asks Kajal to leave. Kajal says that she will leave and says that giving space to others is important.

Priyanka says that it is not right for her to say such things. The duo argue and Priyanka leaves saying that Kajal is very provoking and she is understanding it now. Priyanka says that Kajal is provoking and she is the reason why the housemates fight. Sunny tries to console Priyanka. Later, Priyanka hugs Maanas and cries, and the latter consoles her. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Naatu Naatu' song. Shannu says that Kajal is staying close to Sunny as his fans will vote for her.

Priyanka gets shocked and asked is this how it is and Shannu says that everyone is playing the game. 'Ticket To Finale' task. The housemates have to pick endurance, speed, or action as their first challenge. The housemates pick endurance and the task is that the one who stays in the ice for long will be the winner. The housemates can steal balls from ones' bucket when they are not in the ice tub.

Sreeram tries to steal from Priyanka and Shannu tries to steal from Sreeram. Sunny stole Kajal's ball but gave it back to her. Bigg Boss announced that the first round is completed and Shannu and Sunny should swap their positions.