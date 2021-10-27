Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 52 Highlights

The episode started with Sunny crying thinking of his family. Shannu is seen feeding Siri and talking about the nomination process. He said that Viswa is playing the safest game and he is afraid to go into nominations which is why he played a drama and took the letter. Shannu added that they also should have cried so they will get the letter. Shannu and Ravi are seen talking. Ravi says that he is not being active in the game and is just sitting with the other two.



Bigg Boss says that as a part of the captaincy contenders task, the house will be in lockdown, and the housemates will have to stay in the garden area only. The housemates can select the contenders who have to play 5 challenges to win the task. The contenders will also have access to the Bigg Boss house. Sunny suggests that Lobo and Shannu who haven't even become the captaincy contender should be the contenders this time. Kajal objects but Sunny and Ravi convince her. The housemates are seen mimicking Priya nominating Ravi and everyone laugh.



The first challenge in the captaincy contender task is 'Mattilo Muthyalu'. Lobo and Shannu have to pick pearls from the mud pit, clean and put them in the bowl. The person with more pearls will win. Viswa, Siri, etc try to say that both contender's pearls are dirty so it's better to go with the count. Shannu asked Sunny to take his call without getting influenced as 100 people will have 100 different calls. Viswa and Shannu argue. Kajal and Lobo also get into an argument. Shannu won the task.



Viswa said to Sunny that he doesn't want to become a contender this time and he wants to give that opportunity to Siri as what she did the previous day (accepting to give up on her letter for Viswa) is very special and important to him. After discussing for some time, the housemate picks Siri and Ravi as the participants for the second challenge. Bigg Boss gives the second challenge 'Gaalam Maarche Mee Kaalam'. Siri and Ravi have to pick the bottles from the pool with a fishing rod.



While playing the task, Siri claimed that Ravi is intentionally throwing the nearer bottles. But Ravi doesn't accept. Siri wins the challenge becoming the second captaincy contender. Both Shannu and Siri drink coffee and sit in the bedroom talking that they can now sit back relax and enjoy watching other challenges as they have already won in becoming the contenders. Again after discussion, the housemates pick Sreeram and Maanas as the contenders for the next challenge.



Bigg Boss gives the third challenge 'Thaadula Takadimi'. Sreeram and Maanas will be given the battle ropes. The participant who can move the rope for a longer time will win. Sreeram won the task. Priyanka comforts Maanas and applies pain relief gel on his hands. Kajal and Sunny make fun of her as it was a fight between two of her eyes Maanas and Sreeram. Shannu and Siri are seen eating whatever they like as they only have the access to the house.

