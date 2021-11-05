Bigg Boss Season 5 Episode 61 Highlights

The episode started with supervillains getting a chance and they picked Priyanka. They made Priyanka pour dung water on her, drink eggs, pour paint, etc. Siri asked her to cut her hair. Priyanka also gets ready but they stop her. Shannu and Siri get into an argument and Siri make him apologize in front of everyone. Kajal puts atta in super villains' locks but they remove it and remind her that Bigg Boss said no to such things. The next day started with the housemates dancing.

As Kajal did something when the game is on pause, Shannu punished her by saying that she should clean the dishes. When Sunny asked, Shannu said that he took the decision of punishing her as a captain. Bigg Boss gave the opportunity to swap a person. Priyanka said that Kajal should go as she can spy on their plans but Kajal said that she will play only for them if she gets swapped. Sunny said that there is no need to swap as it is just an opportunity. Shannu said that it is mandatory. The duo argues about the same.

Siri tried to Priyanka's clothes and the latter threw her. Siri hurt her head and all the housemates came running to her. Shannu said that Viswa throwing Priyanka is also the same but the latter doesn't agree. Siri said that she could have just stopped her instead of throwing her. Priyanka leaves the room and cries. Shannu tried to explain but leaves. Maanas asked Priyanka to be cool as she doesn't have to prove anything to anyone as long as she believes that she is right. Maanas asked Sunny not to stop him in the task as he is unable to push him.

Superheroes got a chance and they chose Anne. They made Anne drink some mixtures, pour ice cold water on her, etc and Anne didn't give up. Jessie says that Shannu has been screaming at Siri and Shannu argues with both Siri and Jessie. Shannu said that Siri is not playing an individual game. Siri also screamed at her saying that he is not playing an individual game. The key comes and the housemates fought for it. Maanas screams at Viswa saying that Kajal got hurt. When Viswa tried to explain, Maanas said that he got hurt and the duo argue.

Shannu asked Siri to pick up the clothes she picked out and the duo argue. Siri cries and comes out. Priyanka says that Siri always screams at others and again cries proving the others wrong. Maanas says that it is not right and she should change her behavior. Priyanka asked what is he trying to say and Maanas says that when someone harms or hurts her she will enjoy when they are in pain. Priyanka got hurt with his words and leaves. Siri, Ravi, and Jessie discuss Shannu's behavior and why he has been behaving differently from the past couple of days.

Maanas again tried to explain why he made those comments. Priyanka asked him not to repeat them and Maanas says that he doesn't know her. The duo argue for sometime. Shannu tries to explain that Siri is behaving oddly when she is in the opposite team though they wanted to prove people that they don't play the tasks together. Priyanka says that they have to complete the white rice and gets into an argument with Siri regarding the food.