Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Ukku Hrudayam task is still progress in the Bigg Boss house. The task kick-started on Tuesday. The housemates are divided into two groups as Humans and Robots. However, the promo of the Wednesday creates a curiosity.

Divi has entered the house secretly and she is a Human. The Robots close the house main door and attack Divi. Mostly, it is the girls from the Robots team who attack Divi. However, it looks like everyone is involved in this and Divi might be ending up receiving injuries.

The other housemates who are standing outside became very emotional and aggressive. Especially, Sohel Ryan seems to be unfit for the show as he is losing his temper constantly and disrespecting the other housemates. The team is trying to provoke the Robots team but we have to see how the task ends.