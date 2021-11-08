Bigg Boss Telugu: 5 strong contestants in nominations

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is in its fifth season currently and the show completed 9 weeks. The TV show is currently in the tenth week. Among the nominations of the tenth week, there are five strong contestants. Surprisingly, all the strong contestants will face serious nominations.

Manas, Sunny, Ravi, Siri, and Kajal are in the nominations. All 5 contestants are strong and playing well. Especially, Maanas, Sunny, and Kajal who belong to the same group are in nominations and it is going to be a tough elimination this weekend.

Currently, there are 10 members in the Bigg Boss house and 5 of them are in the nominations already. We have to see how the nomination will progress in the house. The tenth week is surely going to be tough!