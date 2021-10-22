Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Swetaa Varma has no regrets

Bigg Boss TV show is creating a unique interest among the audiences currently. Swetaa Varma was one of the strong contestants in the TV show but she was eliminated in the sixth week. It was unfortunate to see her exit as there were multiple reasons that played a spoilsport for her in this game show.

Interestingly, Swetaa Varma has no regret about it and she is extremely happy with her journey in the Bigg Boss house.

"I feel that I am true to myself in the house. I am very competitive and the audiences understood the same. Also, I have some strong independent views. In some situations, performing in a group can be threatening to others," she revealed in a special interview after her exit from the TV show.

However, she is happy with her journey and is looking forward for some work, with some additionally gained craze.