Bigg Boss Telugu: Emotional journies of the Inmates

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is currently creating a special interest among the audience. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the TV show host. The TV show is currently in the grand finale stage. The finale episode will take place on the coming Sunday.

The current week is all about the inmates and their special journies in the Bigg Boss house. On Monday, we have witnessed the emotional journies of Sreerama Chandra and Maanas Nagulapalli. In the next episode, we will also witness the journies of Shanmukh, Sunny, and Siri.

Nothing exciting is taking place in the Bigg Boss house right now which is quite disappointing for the audience. It's been a long time that the audience witnessed interesting tasks in the house.

As per the trends on social media, Sunny and Shanmukh is getting a lot of support.