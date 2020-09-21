Bigg Boss Telugu: Fake Elimination as a warning to Inmates

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: As announced, Nagarjuna Akkineni initiated the procedure of double elimination in the second week, in Bigg Boss house. On Saturday, Karate Kalyani was eliminated and she joined Nagarjuna on the stage.

On Sunday, Nagarjuna asked the housemates decide about the contestant who will have a chance to stay in the house. Between Monal and Harika, the inmates picked Monal, resulting in Harika getting eliminated from the house.

It has created a slight unrest in the house. No one expected that Harika would be out of the house. But, with Nagarjuna confirming the same, the inmates bid a farewell to Harika.

But, it is, in the end, that Nagarjuna has made it clear to the inmates that it is a warning to everyone as they are getting ready for self nominations.