Bigg Boss Telugu: Lasya as Captain and No Kattappa in the house

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: During the first week in the Bigg Boss house, one special thing that kept the game moving forward is Kattappa mystery. However, Nagarjuna Akkineni has put an end to the same in the show. As everyone gave their votes already for Kattappa, Nagarjuna once again asked the inmates to pick one person unanimously.

All the housemates picked Lasya as the Kattappa in the house. In no time, Nagarjuna announced that there is no Kattappa in the house, which shocked everyone. Nagarjuna then announced that Lasya would be the first captain of the Bigg Boss house this season.

Lasya is extremely happy for the same and she is looking forward to handle her responsibility as a captain. Lasya will be exempted from the nominations next week.