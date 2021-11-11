Bigg Boss Telugu: Ravi is on a roll with a secret task!

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is creating a special interest among the audiences now. Ravi who has been waiting to do a secret task finally got a chance in yesterday's episode. Ravi has been assigned a secret task where he will have to disrupt the activities of the hotel staff and win more money than others.

Ravi has been working hard to survive in the house and he is getting into nominations almost every single week. He tried his best to avoid being in nominations this week as well but unfortunately, bad luck followed him.

However, Ravi wants to complete the secret task successfully and get a chance to be in the captaincy contender task and thus get a chance to gain immunity for the coming week.

Ravi already began his strategy by stealing Kajal's money! We have to see if he becomes successful or not!