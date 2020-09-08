Bigg Boss Telugu S4: Gangavva gets a special care

Bigg Boss turns out to be an entertaining reality show in Telugu. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host of the reality show. For this fourth season, there are 16 contestants in the house and 7 of them are already in the nominations. Already, Gangavva is introduced as a special contestant in the house.

As per the reports, Gangavva is getting special treatment in the house. No contestant has got this special treatment so far, in the Bigg Boss show. Gangavva was allocated a special room in the house, with a separate bathroom. The show organizers are taking more care of Gangavva considering her age.

Gangavva enjoys a huge fan base in both the Telugu states. As she is in the nominations, people are expecting that she would be safe by the end of the first week.