Bigg Boss Telugu S4: Swathi Deekshith to enter the show soon!

Tollywood: Bigg Boss show organisers are planning to get hot beauty Swathi Deekshith on the show. The show is currently taking place in an interesting manner. But, the housemates are failing to attract the viewers. To increase the glamour dose of the show, the organisers decided to get heroine Swathi Deekshith to the show.

She earlier did the film Ladies and Gentleman in Telugu. The organisers put her in a quarantine mode right now and she successfully completed the same recently. The actress is waiting for the right time to enter the show. The organisers might give her an entry this weekend or the beginning of the next week. More details on the same will come out soon. Stay tuned to us.