Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss is one of the popular reality shows in the Telugu entertainment space. Nagarjuna Akkineni is going to be the host for the fourth season as well. The show organisers have confirmed that the show is going to kick-off soon. The reports reveal us that the show begins from 30th of next month.

Meanwhile, we came to know that the show organisers shot a special promo of the show with Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna is the first one from the senior heroes of the industry to take part in a shoot.

The show organisers have taken all the necessary precautions for the shoot and they are hoping to generate a good buzz with the new promo of the show that will come out soon. The show kickstart on August 30th and will take place for 7 weeks.