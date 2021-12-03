Bigg Boss Telugu: Test for Focus

As part of the Ticket to Finale, there is another big test for the inmates in the Bigg Boss house. One of them is the test for Focus. Siri, Sreeram, Sunny, and Maanas took up this challenge to get into the next round of the Ticket to Finale.

According to the task, Bigg Boss will play different sounds in the house, and based on that, the inmates will have to be focused and write them on a whiteboard.

By the end of the task, whoever writes it correctly will be in the first place. The glimpses of the same are shown in the promos that came out yesterday and today. It is going to be a tough fight for the inmates to be in the top 5. Let us see who will get lucky!