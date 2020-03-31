Bollywood heroes shocked with Prabhas gesture

Prabhas is one of the popular actors across the nation now. Young Rebel Star who shot to fame with the film Baahubali has got everything perfect in his career. Although he disappointed the fans and audiences with the movie Saaho, no one gave a damn. Prabhas is still a big pan-India star with a handful of projects and unimaginable craze.

What's more surprising currently is his generous nature. The actor almost donated 4.5 crores to the efforts of the government in fighting the global health crisis. No other hero from Telugu or Tamil film industries have done this. Also, this act from Prabhas is now the talk of the town in Bollywood. Many existing heroes were taken by a shock looking at the gesture shown by Prabhas.

On the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in a film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.