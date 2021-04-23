Box Office: Jathi Ratnalu is better than Vakeel Saab

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab's theatrical run has come to an end in the Telugu states. The film performed well in overseas but unfortunately, fell short of expectations. Compared to Jathi Ratnalu, the collections of Vakeel Saab are less.

As per the trade reports, the total collection of the movie in the USA is approximately 750K dollar rupees. On the flip side, Jaathi Ratnalu collected more than one million dollars rupes in the USA.

Meanwhile, the film collected around 295K Australian dollar rupees whereas Jathi Ratnalu collected more than 315K Australian dollar rupees.

In other countries also, Jathi Rathnalu has performed a bit better than that of Vakeel Saab.

Vakeel Saab theatrical run has come to an end and we can expect the movie soon on a digital platform.

Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.