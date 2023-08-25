Live
- ISRO releases breathtaking video of Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling down to lunar surface from lander
- NHAI Initiates Skywalk Project to Enhance Safety
- Manipur violence: SC directs trial of CBI cases in Guwahati
- PETA’s gesture to ISRO's success
- Rani Mukerji: I have tried to project women very differently through my films
- ED files chargesheet in IMS case
- YSRCP MPs to meet CEC on August 28 at 4.30 PM over voters list
- Heavy rains in Telangana for next 3 days
- Aishwarya Lekshmisigns three films, says ‘Ponniyin Selvan' opened a lot of doors for me
- ‘Saindhav’ update: High-voltage action sequence under making
Just In
‘Bro’ makes way to OTT; available for Netflix users in five languages
“Bro,” featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej, was released in theatres on July 28, 2023, and received a decent response from the audience
“Bro,” featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej, was released in theatres on July 28, 2023, and received a decent response from the audience. The movie has Ketika Sharma as the female lead, along with Priya Prakash, Brahmanandam, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Raja Chembolu, and others in significant roles. Directed by Samuthirakani, the film has once again grabbed headlines.
As announced earlier, the movie is now available for streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. For those who missed the theatrical release and wish to rewatch, the film can now be streamed on Netflix. This fantasy comedy-drama features captivating soundtracks composed by the talented Thaman and is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.