‘Bro’ makes way to OTT; available for Netflix users in five languages

“Bro,” featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej, was released in theatres on July 28, 2023, and received a decent response from the audience. The movie has Ketika Sharma as the female lead, along with Priya Prakash, Brahmanandam, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Raja Chembolu, and others in significant roles. Directed by Samuthirakani, the film has once again grabbed headlines.

As announced earlier, the movie is now available for streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. For those who missed the theatrical release and wish to rewatch, the film can now be streamed on Netflix. This fantasy comedy-drama features captivating soundtracks composed by the talented Thaman and is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.