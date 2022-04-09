‘Bul Bul Tarang’ Song Promo From Ravi Teja’s Ramarao On Duty Is Unveiled

The makers of the Tollywood upcoming movies are turning the day into a blockbuster one by unveiling the interesting updates on social media. After Chiranjeevi's Acharya trailer announcement, now even Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty also dropped the promo of the "Bul Bul Tarang…" song.



The promo of this song is all beautiful… Ravi Teja and lead actress Rajisha looked amazing in the classy avatars. The song promo is all melodious and made us await to listen to the full song. The makers also wrote, "The Soothing Melody #BulBulTarang will join your playlists tomorrow at 11:07 AM -https://youtu.be/WEjkhmqJhMo #RamaRaoOnDuty 'MassMaharaja' @RaviTeja_offl".

Earlier the teaser of Ramarao On Duty movie showed off Ravi Teja as 'Mandal Revenue Officer and Assistant Collector'. He looked classy in the Government officer's post and is seen working for the betterment of the people.

Along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Sree, Tanikella Bharani and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles in this movie. Being Sarath Mandava's directorial, Ramarao On Duty movie is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners. Venu Thottempudi is also part of this most-awaited movie and he is back to the big screens after 9 long years. He was last seen in the Ramachari movie and then took a long break…

Along with this movie, Ravi Teja is also busy working for Dhamaka, Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao movies. Ravanasura movie is being helmed by young filmmaker Sudheer Varma and is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners.

Coming to the Dhamaka movie, it is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is produced under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. After wrapping up these movies, he will begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao movie! This is the biopic of a notorious thief in the 1970s. It will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan.