Bunny thrilled with great response

Reigning star Allu Arjun thanked his fans and the Telugu audience world over for the big openings for his latest release 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' at the thanks meet on Mondya.

"I take a bow to Telugu audience for making our film a big success," said the actor, who praised all his action director Ram Lakshman.

"They have been choreographing stunt sequence for me for many years and Hindi viewers love to watch my action movies," he added.

He thanked every member of the crew by describing them in a few words. "I thank Sunil who predicting that our combination will be hit," he informs. Whereas, director Trivikram Srinivas looking visibly very happy about the response for his latest outing.

"I could showcase the hitherto unknown acting talent of Allu Arjun through this movie and my interactions with him are only about cinema,' he said and praised Sushanth for doing a special role.

"I wish grandson of ANR a great career ahead," he adds. He described veteran actor Rajendraprasad as a 'jewel in the crown'.

"We cannot talk about Telugu cinema without taking his name. WE have to bear with him for his immense talent " he quipped.

He described Pooja Hegde a hard worker and gorgeous too. "From the days of our sharing room, I used ask Sunil try out playing baddy role and now he has listened to me," he concludes.