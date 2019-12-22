Butta Bomma… Song Teaser From 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

Another most awaiting movie for Sankranthi festival is 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Directed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas, Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun is playing the lead character in this movie. Allu Arjun had to take a break after his last movie 'Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India'. Although it was not a planned one, this gap made all the Bunny fans to wait for his movie. His latest one being directed by one of the topmost directors Trivikram, it raised much more hopes on it. The hero-director duo combo is a successful one with the blockbuster movies Julayi (2012) & S/O Satyamurthy (2015). Hope these people bag a hat trick hit and entertain the audience to the core.

After the sensational hit songs "Samajavaragamana…", "Ramulo Ramula…" and "OMG Daddy…" the latest track "ButtaBomma…" is making all the music lovers await for its full release. One more crazy thing about this song is the music sensation and Bollywood singer Armaan Malik has lent his voice for this song.

I had got to hear a working version of this song! It's a lovely, soothing melody 🎶👌😊#ButtaBomma #AVPLFestFromJan12th#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo https://t.co/6cESXyHuzI — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) December 22, 2019

The song teaser is entertaining the music lovers and the full song is going to release on 24th December. S S Thaman is the music director of this movie, whereas the ace lyricist Ramajogayya Sashtri has penned down the lines for this song. This deadly combo is creating vibes in the minds of all the movie buffs and making them stick to YouTube for the full song release.

Pooja Hedge is the lead lady of this movie and ace actors like Tabu, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth, Navdeep, Sunil, Murali Sharma, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmaji, Samuthirakani, Sachin Khedekar and Brahmanandam are playing other pivotal roles in this movie.



