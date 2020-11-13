Change of plans for Allu Arjun's Pushpa!

Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun and ace director Sukumar joined hands for the third time after 'Arya' and 'Arya 2' movies and are going to come up with another interesting movie titled 'Pushpa'. The expectations are sky-high on this movie and every update about the movie is going viral on the internet. The shooting of the film got halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the makers resumed the shoot successfully.

Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter to announce that the shoot resumed once again. The buzz is that the film unit is planning to finish the shoot in a single schedule. But, there seems to be a change in plan. The current schedule is a lengthy one. As soon as they wrap this up, the makers will take a break and will be back on sets.

The movie is going to get released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. Rashmika Mandanna is going to share the screen space with Allu Arjun in this movie. Mythri Movie Makers are backing this project. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for this film.