Charan is greater than Mahesh & Bunny!

Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu in the lead released on the 11th of this month. Anil Ravipudi is the film's director and the movie is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. On the other side, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun in the lead released on the 12th of this month. Trivikram Srinivas is the director of the movie and it is produced by S Radha Krishna and Allu Arjun. Both the films became blockbusters and earned a revenue of 100 crore rupees. Also, the two movies created non-Baahubali records at the box-office.

But, an interesting debate is going on in the filmnagar that even Ram Charan scored 100 crore revenue and created a non-Baahubali record at the box-office, with his film Rangasthalam and he is the actual box-office star than Mahesh and Allu Arjun.

The reason is very simple. Both the Sankranthi releases have the advantage of the hike in the ticket prices but Rangasthalam achieved the same record with normal ticket prices. It's a clear way of looting audiences during the festival season by hiking the ticket prices, from the makers' side. However, both the films are still performing at the box-office with hiked prices.