Chay to pair up with three heroines in 'Thank You'?

Naga Chaitanya has joined with his "Manam" director Vikram Kumar for the second time. The duo is coming up with a romantic entertainer "Thank You". Recently, a news that Raashi Khanna being roped in as the leading lady opposite Chay went viral.



As per the latest update, apart from Raashi, "Thank You" will also feature two more young heroines in key roles. "Yevade Subrahmanyam" actress Malavika Nair has been roped in for the second heroine. Avika Gor, who is popularly known as "Chinnari Pelli Kuthuru" has come onboard. Chay will be sharing screen space with both these young beauties for the first time whereas he had romanced Raashi in "Venky Mama". While "Ismart Shankar" girl Nabha was initially considered, the makers have dropped her name.

"Thank You" has already wrapped up a major portion of its shoot in Hyderabad and Rajahmundry. The film is expected to be released in the second half of 2021.