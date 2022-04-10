Chiranjeevi Performs Sree Rama Navami Pooja At His Home Along With His Wife Surekha…

Today being auspicious Sree Rama Namavi, most of them celebrated the special festive day by visiting the temples and performing special poojas at home. Even Chiranjeevi also celebrated the festival by performing a special pooja at his home along with his wife Surekha… She shared the video on his Instagram page and also extended the festival wishes to all his fans…



In this video, he is seen performing Abhishekam and pooja to Lord Rama along with his wife… He also extended festival wishes by jotting down, "అందరికీ శ్రీ రామ నవమి శుభాకాంక్షలు! #happysriramanavami".

Even Mahesh Babu's little daughter Sitara also shared a special Kuchipudi dance video and showcased her amazing dancing skills on this special day…

Sitara looked awesome and beautiful performing the traditional Kuchipudi dance on the Lord Rama song. She wore a beautiful pattu langa and made us go aww with her expressions. Her mother Namrata is all happy and jotted down, "Speechless, teary-eyed, proud, happy... so many emotions run through me as I see this recital!! A proud mother I am!! @arunabhikshu garu and @mahathibhikshu, I owe this creation to you both and Sitara is evolving into a beautiful little woman because of your hard work, continuous support and love. I will always remain ever so grateful to you both. What a beautiful way to start this auspicious day! Wishing you all a very happy Sri Ram Navami".

Sitara is also happy and shared the same video on her Instagram page… She thanked all her gurus by jotting down, 'In my first Kuchipudi dance recital!! My teachers @arunabhikshu garu and @mahathibhikshu akka have worked with me on this to pay my respects to Lord Rama! Celebrating Sri Ram Navami, the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day I pray and wish that we all spread love and peace around the world. Music sung and composed by #DSVSastry".

Even other celebs of Bollywood and Tollywood also extended festival wishes through social media…

भगवान श्री राम के जन्मोत्सव की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं. Happy shri #RamNavami आज हर घर अयोध्या हो और हर मन में श्री राम pic.twitter.com/EdhSTUJVHU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 10, 2022

