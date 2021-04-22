Chiranjeevi's caravan driver dies of COVID

Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently in a upset mode as his caravan driver died due to COVID complications. As per the reports, the caravan driver's death is also a reason for the film unit to call off the shoot. Already, the makers of Acharya stopped the shoot as the corona cases are growing in number.







The death of the driver has left the Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan duo shattered. The details of the driver are currently kept under wraps but certainly, it is a big blow for the film unit. The driver is reportedly working with Megastar Chiranjeevi for a long time.

On the other hand, Sonu Sood who is acting in Acharya also tested positive for Corona Virus. He is also currently recovering and is trying his best to offer help to those in need.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is produced by Ram Charan. Kajal Aggarwal plays the heroine.