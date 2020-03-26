 Top
Chiranjeevi's counters to celebrities

Megastar Chiranjeevi made his debut on social media on the occasion of Ugadi. Chiranjeevi opened accounts on Twitter as well as Instagram. Many star heroes welcomed him on social media by posting several tweets. Today, Chiranjeevi started replying to all of them. In some tweets, Chiranjeevi also posted counters to his colleagues.

When Mohan Babu tweeted "Welcome Mithrama..", Chiru gave a funniest reply, "Thank you Mitrama @themohanbabu Raananu kunnava... Raalenanukunnava? :)".



For Kajal, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Thank you Ammadu @MsKajalAggarwal. Saw your wonderful video on the #janathacurfew day, on spending time productively focussing on healthy diet, fitness,meditation.They are indeed very valuable ideas for the #21daysLockdownIndia too. Keep them coming."

As a gratitude not to Puri, Chiru wrote, "Thank you @purijagan. Also it allows some great family time. You may be missing the beaches of Mumbai and Bangkok, but I am sure Pavitra and Aakash will be so happy to see you spending time at home ."















