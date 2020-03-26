Chiranjeevi's counters to celebrities

Megastar Chiranjeevi made his debut on social media on the occasion of Ugadi. Chiranjeevi opened accounts on Twitter as well as Instagram. Many star heroes welcomed him on social media by posting several tweets. Today, Chiranjeevi started replying to all of them. In some tweets, Chiranjeevi also posted counters to his colleagues.

When Mohan Babu tweeted "Welcome Mithrama..", Chiru gave a funniest reply, "Thank you Mitrama @themohanbabu Raananu kunnava... Raalenanukunnava? :)".









For Kajal, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Thank you Ammadu @MsKajalAggarwal. Saw your wonderful video on the #janathacurfew day, on spending time productively focussing on healthy diet, fitness,meditation.They are indeed very valuable ideas for the #21daysLockdownIndia too. Keep them coming."

Thank you Ammadu @MsKajalAggarwal Saw your wonderful video on the #janathacurfew day, on spending time productively focussing on healthy diet, fitness,meditation.They are indeed very valuable ideas for the #21daysLockdownIndia too. Keep them coming. https://t.co/GyG7miuW28 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

As a gratitude not to Puri, Chiru wrote, "Thank you @purijagan. Also it allows some great family time. You may be missing the beaches of Mumbai and Bangkok, but I am sure Pavitra and Aakash will be so happy to see you spending time at home ."

Thank you @purijagan Also it allows some great family time. You may be missing the beaches of Mumbai and Bangkok, but I am sure Pavitra and Aakash will be so happy to see you spending time at home . https://t.co/NXiPjDoV2O — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020





Thank you @actor_nithiin Appreciate your pro active gesture of donating to both TN & AP Govts towards Corona relief. The film fraternity is right now coming together to do their part too. Talking to all concerned. https://t.co/wi9Zi9a5lJ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020





Thank you my brother @Ganta_Srinivasa How is Vizag coping with the 21dayLockdown? Hope you are doing your best to take the message of staying at home to people https://t.co/S7v1osF0iw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020





Thank you @khushsundar .. Hope this 'mad' world offers a 'method' to effectively engage with people to make a difference in situations like these. https://t.co/FcCrI2WIDe — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020





Thank you @purijagan Also it allows some great family time. You may be missing the beaches of Mumbai and Bangkok, but I am sure Pavitra and Aakash will be so happy to see you spending time at home . https://t.co/NXiPjDoV2O — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020









Thank you Siva garu @sivakoratala Any creative tips from you to make optimal use of these 21 days will greatly benefit. https://t.co/iJ6Rq5SmUk — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020





Thank you @manishm345 Appreciate @TwitterIndia's invaluable initiative to provide comprehensive real time updates through a dedicated Covid-19 page. Effective communication / spreading awareness is the most powerful weapon to defeat this global menace. https://t.co/3YajB5kmuh — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020









Thank you Lakshmi @tamannaahspeaks. Like your Lakshmi ignited people's minds in #SYeRaa on patriotism, I wish your #21DaysWithTammy also to inspire people to adopt healthy ways of living, now and always https://t.co/7QAJK0ov23 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020





Thank you @ThisIsDSP Please convey my regards to Mom. Also I am sure your musical genius will greatly help propagate relevant message to the people at this time. https://t.co/lvsHqyhWrP — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020





Thank you dear Taarak @tarak9999 Also the corona awareness video that you and @AlwaysRamCharan did is truly effective. Appreciate your timely initiative. https://t.co/3GvB5L7xe9 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020





Thank you SSMB @urstrulyMahesh Really appreciate the 6 golden rules you shared, that people should follow at this time to fight this corona crisis. Urge everyone to take note. https://t.co/VTHoiCda3C — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020





Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion :) — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020



