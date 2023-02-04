Comparing the Box Office collections of Writer Padmabhushan, Michael, and Butta Bomma in the United States

The film Writer Padmabhushan starring Suhas was released yesterday and received mixed reviews from both movie enthusiasts and critics. The film features Tina Shilparaj and Gowri Priya in lead roles, with Ashish Vidyarthi, Goparaju, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Praveen Kataria, and Rohini in supporting roles. Writer Padmabhushan was competing with the gangster drama Michael, starring Sundeep Kishan and Divyansha Kaushik, as well as the film Butta Bomma.

Here are the Friday box office collections in the USA:



Writer Padmabhushan: $46,083 at 102 locations



Michael: $22,994 at 124 locations

Butta Bomma: $2,387 at 42 locations

Pathaan: $555,904 at 588 locations

Total Gross: $12,134,592

Writer Padmabhushan is directed by debutant Shanmukha Prasanth and produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, and Chandru Manoharan.

Michael is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and co-produced by Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

Butta Bomma is a remake of the Malayalam film Kappela, directed by Musthafa and stars Anikha Surendran, Surya Vashistta, and Arjun Das in significant roles.