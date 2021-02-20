X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Confirmed: Venkatesh to shoot for 'Drishyam 2'

Confirmed: Venkatesh to shoot for
x

Confirmed: Venkatesh to shoot for 'Drishyam 2' (File/Photo)

Highlights

Drishyam 2 has now become a hot topic in the industry. Featuring Mohanlal in the lead role the movie got released as the sequel of a blockbuster movie in 'Drishyam' and became a superhit.

Drishyam 2 has now become a hot topic in the industry. Featuring Mohanlal in the lead role the movie got released as the sequel of a blockbuster movie in 'Drishyam' and became a superhit.

The film recent film got released on Amazon Prime video and has been living up to the expectations. Jeeethu Joseph struck gold again with his engaging screenplay and surprising twists in Drishyam 2. Now, the director is busy with the Telugu remake of the film with Venkatesh is playing the lead role. Starring Venkatesh, 'Drushyam' movie which came out as the remake of Malayalam movie Drishyam became a superhit in Tollywood as well. Now, it's time for kick-starting the shooting of the Telugu version titled 'Drushyam 2'.

Jeethu Joseph has reportedly landed in Hyderabad a couple of days ago and had talks with multiple people regarding the locations. As per the latest reports, the shooting of the movie might go on roll from March first week. The director claimed that they are planning to wrap up the shooting as soon as possible.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X