Confirmed: Venkatesh to shoot for 'Drishyam 2'

Drishyam 2 has now become a hot topic in the industry. Featuring Mohanlal in the lead role the movie got released as the sequel of a blockbuster movie in 'Drishyam' and became a superhit.

The film recent film got released on Amazon Prime video and has been living up to the expectations. Jeeethu Joseph struck gold again with his engaging screenplay and surprising twists in Drishyam 2. Now, the director is busy with the Telugu remake of the film with Venkatesh is playing the lead role. Starring Venkatesh, 'Drushyam' movie which came out as the remake of Malayalam movie Drishyam became a superhit in Tollywood as well. Now, it's time for kick-starting the shooting of the Telugu version titled 'Drushyam 2'.

Jeethu Joseph has reportedly landed in Hyderabad a couple of days ago and had talks with multiple people regarding the locations. As per the latest reports, the shooting of the movie might go on roll from March first week. The director claimed that they are planning to wrap up the shooting as soon as possible.