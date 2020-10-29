Corona scare for 'Radhe Shyam'

Tollywood: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam currently in the production stage. The film unit is busy shooting the film in Italy. The makers went there to finish a month-long schedule that has been pending for a long time. When the film unit flew to Italy, there were not many Corona cases in the country. The latest reports, however, confirm that the second wave of Corona is picking up in European countries. The officials in Italy have ordered a night curfew too.

In view of the same, the team is planning to wrap up the shoot as early as possible to avoid unnecessary tensions. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director of the movie. The rising Corona cases have been a big concern for the team. The film unit is taking all the necessary precautions to be shoot in a safe and secure environment.

UV Creations is producing the film. Gopi Krishna Pictures is presenting the movie.