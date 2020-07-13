Corona scare for TV Celebrities

Although the film shoots are still not happening, the TV shoots are taking place in an active manner. TV shows like Cash, Jabardasth, Ali tho Saradaga and other programs started again. However, the necessary precautions are being taken. Still, the scare of Corona is very much predominant because of which some TV stars have now contemplating of taking a break from the shoots for a few more days.

With the spike in a number of cases and TV celebrities falling prey for Corona Virus, the star anchors and other popular actors are planning to finish the shoots soon and take a break for some time. The serial producers are also planning the shoots well in advance, to make sure that even if something happens, they will have the episode banking.