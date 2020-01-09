Criminal Case on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Musical Concert

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the upcoming movies in the Telugu film industry, which is carrying a lot of positive buzz. Surprisingly, the team generated a lot of positive buzz with the musical concert that was organized on Monday, in Hyderabad.

Shreyas Media organized the event at Yousufguda police grounds in Hyderabad. The latest buzz is that a criminal case has been filed on the movie unit and the event management company by Jubilee Hills police officials.

Apparently, the case was supposed to be closed by 10 pm with an attendance of 6000 crowd but almost double the estimated figure made it to the event and the event took place till 11.30 in the night. Since the rules are not honoured by the movie unit, the cops filed case on Shreyas media MD Srinivas and Manager of Haarika and Haasinee Creations banner.