Deepika Padukone drops from Kalki 2898 AD sequel: Fee hike, entourage, and demands behind fallout

In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has reportedly been dropped from the sequel of the highly ambitious sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. According to Bollywood Hungama, the decision came after a series of unmet negotiations between the actress and the production house, which cited unreasonable demands as a key factor in the fallout.

Sources close to the development claim that Deepika demanded a 25 percent increase in her remuneration compared to the fee she received for the first installment of the franchise. This steep hike was reportedly considered unjustifiable by the producers, given the film's already massive budget and high VFX expenditure.

Another point of contention was her strict working hours. Deepika is said to have insisted on working only 7 hours per day, a condition the makers found incompatible with the extensive production requirements of a VFX heavy film. Such restrictions, they feared, would delay the project and significantly escalate production costs.

Adding to the strain were logistical issues. Deepika allegedly planned to travel with an entourage of 25 people, and her team demanded five star accommodation and meal reimbursements for each of them throughout the shoot. The producers tried to meet her halfway by offering upgraded vanity vans, flexible working conditions, and premium arrangements, but Deepika’s team reportedly refused to compromise on any of the terms.

The situation mirrors similar issues the actress faced during her previous project, Spirit, where she demanded 8 hours of work; further pushing the producers to reconsider her involvement. Eventually, the production house made the decision to part ways, stating that the sequel demands complete dedication, which they felt was no longer achievable under the circumstances.

As of now, there is no official word on who will replace Deepika Padukone in the sequel, but speculation is already swirling around possible contenders for the role.