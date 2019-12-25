DeveraSanta is back

Young hero Vijay Deverakonda is one of the heroes in Tollywood who loves to spend his time with his fans. The actor does whatever he can to interact with his fans.

With the hashtag DeveraSanta, Vijay gives so many gifts to his fans. Last year, he posted a video of him giving a surprise hug to his parents and asked his fans to do the same. The post got a thumping response and so many fans reacted by posting their videos. Now, it is New Year time again and Vijay Deverakonda is back with yet another post. "It's time again. A tradition that I started in 2017. This year - you tell me what you want, I am going to make some come true #DeveraSanta2019" tweeted Vijay Deverakonda.

This year - you tell me what you want, I am going to make some come true 😊🤗 #DeveraSanta2019 pic.twitter.com/IUdJK9IcmD — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 24, 2019

In the video, Vijay asked his fans to comment on what they want from him and he promises to make most of them come true. The fans have already started asking for so many things. Let's see whose dreams are going to come true this year.

