Dhruva Sarja, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Pogaru First Song Karabu Out

Tollywood: Veteran actor Arjun's nephew Dhruva Sarja who is a leading super star in Kannada Film Industry is known as hat-trick action Prince. The young hero is now coming up with a Pan India project titled Pogaru in Telugu. Paired opposite him is Rashmika Mandanna who is now one of the most sought after actresses in south.

The film's first song Karabuu composed by popular music director Chandan Shetty has been released today. The song Karabuu is an energetic mass number with rich production values. Dhruv stuns with his elegant dances. Choreography further uplifts the disruptiveness of the protagonist. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, looks innocent and pretty.

Nanda Kishore who is known for directing films like Victory, Adyaksha, Ranna and Mukunda Murari is helming Pogaru, while BK Gangadhar who distributed more than 100 movies under his banner Sri Jagadguru Movies and produced notable movies like Adyaksha is bankrolling it on lavish manner.

SD Vijay Milton is the cinematographer, while KM Prakash is the editor.

The film features notable actors like Sampath Raj, Dhananjay, Ravishankar, Pavithra Likesh, Girija Lokesh etc. WWE Champs Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Joe Lindner and John Lucas are also part of the film.