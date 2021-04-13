Dil Raju tests positive for Covid-19

Ace producer Dil Raju who became a fanboy throwing papers on the screen seeing Pawan Kalyan in 'Vakeel Saab' recently tested positive for Covid-19.

He immediately moved to self-isolation and has been taking the necessary medication to recover. The producer has requested those who are in close contact with him for the past 3 to 4 days also to get tested for the virus. Dil Raju who was busy with 'Vakeel Saab' promotions has been actively taking part in promotional events. The movie recently hit the theatres on April 9 2021 and has been receiving a thumping response from the audience. Dil Raju who claimed that it has been a dream for him to work with Pawan Kalyan finally achieved his dreams.

On the other hand, Dil Raju is waiting for the release of his upcoming movie 'Pagal' starring Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj. Debutante Natesh Kuppili is helming this project.