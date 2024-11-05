Director Srinu Vaitla extends his wishes to ‘Dhoom Dhaam’

The much-awaited film Dhoom Dhaam, starring Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel, is set for a grand release on November 8. Produced by MS Ram Kumar under the Friday Framework Works banner and directed by Sai Kishore, Dhoom Dhaam is a love and family entertainer with a screenplay by renowned writer Gopi Mohan.

At the recent pre-release event in Hyderabad, the cast and crew shared their excitement. Veteran actor Goparaju Ramana expressed gratitude to the production team for the opportunity, stating, "Working on Dhoom Dhaam brought me immense satisfaction as an actor. I hope this film is a massive success for Chetan."

Director Srinu Vaitla extended his wishes, comparing Dhoom Dhaam to his own hit Ready, and commending Ram Kumar’s support for his son, Chetan. Vaitla noted the film’s first half as pleasant and second half as hilarious.

Chetan Krishna, the film’s lead, shared his dedication to the Telugu film industry, explaining, "Acting has always been my passion. Dhoom Dhaam was made with top-notch production quality. I urge the audience to support local films—if it makes you laugh, spread the word!"

Hebah Patel also expressed her excitement, thanking the production team and inviting audiences to watch the family-friendly entertainer.

Director Sai Kishore Macha promised ample laughter, saying, “We’re delivering a fun, entertaining film, inspired by Srinu Vaitla’s comedy style. We guarantee laughter worth your ticket.” With a strong cast, energetic music, and high hopes, Dhoom Dhaam aims to charm audiences this weekend.