Director Teja enrolls online course of WHO

During the lockdown , everyone is trying to learn something new while some are just chilling at home. The celebrities and film personalities are not an exception for the same. Now, the buzz is that director Teja took a decision to learn a new course related to lung diseases. World Health Organisation gives training on the course online.

The reports suggest that Teja enrolled for the course as he got curious to know more about the Corona Virus and its effects which is a part of the course. The director might be thinking at coming up with an interesting film, because of which he might have come up with this idea.

On the other side, Teja has two movies on hand. One of them is Alimelu Manga Venkata Ramana with Gopichand. The other one is Rakshasaraju Ravanasurudu, with Rana Daggubati.