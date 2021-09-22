Drugs case: Actor Tarun appears before ED in Hyderabad

Actor Tarun on Wednesday appeared before the enforcement directorate office here in Hyderabad in connection with the alleged money transactions linked to the 2017 drugs case.

A three-member team of the Enforcement Directorate are questioning the actor about his connection with drug supplier Calvin and the bank transactions and violation of FEMA rules. It is learned that Tarun has submitted his bank statement to the ED officials.

Based on the statements given to the ED in 2017, the officials are said to have been questioning the actor.

On July 19, 2017, the excise department officials collected samples of Tarun and sent to FSL. However, no traces of drugs were shown.

Tarun is the 10th person to be questioned by the ED in the drugs case. The ED had already grilled director Puri Jagannadh, actress Charmee, Ravi Teja and his driver Srinivas, Mumaith Khan, Rana Daggubati and Navdeep.