Eesha Rebba on a signing spree!

Eesha Rebba is one of the noted heroines in the Telugu film industry. Having made her debut with Anthaku Mundu Aa Tarvatha in Telugu, she went on to do a couple of other films which did not help her career. Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is the only biggie in her career so far. Now, she is on a signing spree. Very soon, she will be seen in the anthology Pitta Kathalu, to be streamed on Netflix.

Eesha Rebba recently signed an exciting film titled Shakuntalam, starring Samantha in a titular role. Now, the reports suggest that she will be seen in Gopichand's next film titled Pakka Commercial. Maruthi is the film's director.

Raashi Khanna plays the leading lady in the film and Eesha will be doing the secondary female lead in the film. It looks like Eesha is currently experiencing the best phase of her career. Let us hope that she grabs more exciting films.