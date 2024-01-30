Every Character Shines: Insights from 'Ambajipeta Marriage Band' Heroine Shivani Nagaram

Shivani Nagaram is set to make her debut in Telugu cinema as the leading lady in “Ambajipeta Marriage Band,” alongside Suhas. The film, jointly produced by GA2 Pictures and director Venkatesh Maha under Mahayana Motion Pictures and Dheeraj Mogileni Entertainment banners, is directed byDushyant Katikineni and is slated to hit theaters on February 2nd. In a recent interview, Shivani opened up about her journey and the film’s essence.

Expressing a blend of happiness and nervousness, Shivani shared her gratitude for the opportunity to debut with a stellar team and under a prestigious banner. She eagerly awaits the audience’s response, acknowledging the weight of responsibility that accompanies being part of such a significant project. Hailing from Hyderabad, Shivani recounted her first-time experience shooting in a different town, Amalapuram, Ambajipeta area, where the entire cast and crew spent a delightful 75 days. Immersed in the local charm, she spoke fondly of the beautiful weather and the warmth of the people, expressing her joy at the experience.

Shivani secured her role in the film through a rigorous audition process, initially aiming for a supporting role but ultimately landing the lead. She dedicated herself to preparation, meticulously honing her emotional scenes and mastering every dialogue. Despite her background as a Kuchipudi dancer, she didn’t get a chance to showcase her dance skills in this particular film. Portraying the character of Lakshmi in “Ambajipet Marriage Band,” Shivani faced challenges with emotional scenes but overcame them with thorough preparation, ensuring perfection on set. Working alongside Suhas, who garnered acclaim with a National Award for “Color Photo,” was a joyful and comfortable experience for Shivani. She acknowledged the influence of her co-stars’ performances on her own, noting that working with Suhas elevated her own acting. As a newcomer, she appreciated the support she received from him. Director Dushyanth’s vision for “Ambajipeta Marriage Band” prioritizes every character, giving them depth and significance within the narrative. Shivani highlighted the richness of each character’s arc, emphasizing that every role, from Lakshmi’s to Saranya’s and even the villain’s, is intricately crafted. The screenplay’s strength lies in its treatment of each character, ensuring that every portrayal adds to the film’s beauty.

While Shivani didn’t share scenes with Sharanya, she remained tight-lipped about the plot, urging audiences to experience the story firsthand in the movie itself. As anticipation builds for the release of “Ambajipeta Marriage Band,” Shivani Nagaram’sinsights offer a glimpse into the film’s nuanced storytelling and celebration of every character’s beauty.