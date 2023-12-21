  • Menu
‘EVOL’ to showcase a reverse love story

'EVOL' to showcase a reverse love story
Starring Surya Srinivas, Siva Boddu Raju and Jennifer Emmanuel as the lead actors, “EVOL” is directed and produced by Ram Yogi Velagapudi.

Starring Surya Srinivas, Siva Boddu Raju and Jennifer Emmanuel as the lead actors, “EVOL” is directed and produced by Ram Yogi Velagapudi. Sunil Kashyap is crooning the tunes of the film. The trailer of the film has been released on Thursday in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Yogi Velagapudi says, “As referred in the title, this movie is going to showcase a reverse love story. The film is based on the real-life events of this period. The film is based on a a secret deal between two friends. A realistic movie with bold scenes has been made based on the real incidents happened.”

