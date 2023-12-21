Live
- Nitish Kumar not angry at me, INDIA bloc united: Lalu Prasad
- Excise policy case: Delhi court likely to pronounce verdict on Sanjay Singh's bail plea on Dec 22
- Nepalese girl forced into child labour rescued by NGOs, Haryana Police
- CWC resolution condemns suspension of 143 MPs; says democracy 'under assault'
- Mumbai NCB busts India-Australia drug ring, seizes large cache of narcotics
- Study decodes link between waist circumference & infertility in women
- Five robbers loot jewellery shop in Bihar's Begusarai, shoot employee
- Signia Marks a New Era with the Inauguration of its 350th Best Sound Center in Partnership with Hear Sens Hearing Clinic in Hyderabad
- Meghalaya has surpassed national average in Jal Jeevan Mission: Conrad Sangma
- Odisha minor girl gang-rape case: Rights body asks authorities to pay Rs 5L interim compensation
Just In
‘EVOL’ to showcase a reverse love story
Highlights
Starring Surya Srinivas, Siva Boddu Raju and Jennifer Emmanuel as the lead actors, “EVOL” is directed and produced by Ram Yogi Velagapudi.
Starring Surya Srinivas, Siva Boddu Raju and Jennifer Emmanuel as the lead actors, “EVOL” is directed and produced by Ram Yogi Velagapudi. Sunil Kashyap is crooning the tunes of the film. The trailer of the film has been released on Thursday in Hyderabad.
Speaking on the occasion, Ram Yogi Velagapudi says, “As referred in the title, this movie is going to showcase a reverse love story. The film is based on the real-life events of this period. The film is based on a a secret deal between two friends. A realistic movie with bold scenes has been made based on the real incidents happened.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS