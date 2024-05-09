Live
- Loyalties, like the fragrance of Ittar, last long in Kannauj
- BJD to release its election manifesto today
- Amit Shah Criticizes Congress in Bhuvanagiri meeting
- Russia accuses US of interfering in India's internal affairs, trying to 'complicate' Lok Sabha elections
- IPL 2024: 'Our powerplay compared to the SRH was at the two extremes', says LSG's mentor Voges
- BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition launched in India
- IPL 2024: I don't think we could have ever expected chasing it like that, says Travis Head
- Director of medical college in Kerala, ex-Bishop named in ED charge sheet
- Vaddiraju spotlights Congress failures
- INDIA bloc will come to power: Komatireddy
Just In
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition launched in India
The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition was launched in India by the luxury car maker on Thursday.
New Delhi: The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition was launched in India by the luxury car maker on Thursday.
Produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai, the new BMW 330Li M Sport Pro is now available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 62,60,000 in the 330Li petrol variant at all the company's dealerships and online shops.
"In its M Sport Pro avatar, the car is not just bolder but also offers the best-in-class technology. With its excellent driving capabilities, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition stays true to its reputation of being the ultimate sports sedan," Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said in a statement.
The new car comes available in four metallic paintworks -- Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black and Portimao Blue.
The car comes with a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces an output of 258 HP (horsepower) and a maximum torque of 400 Nm (Newton metres) at 1,550-4,400 rpm (revolutions per minute).
The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.2 seconds, according to the company.
For safety, the car includes six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, and others.