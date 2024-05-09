Amit Shah Criticizes Congress in Bhuvanagiri meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made significant remarks regarding the upcoming 2024 elections, positioning it as a pivotal contest between the development of a political family and the progress of the nation. Shah expressed confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects in Telangana, projecting a substantial increase in seat wins from the previous elections and setting ambitious goals for the party's performance.

Shah highlighted the BJP's commitment to addressing the concerns of Schedule Castes, Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), emphasizing the alleged challenges faced by these communities due to Congress' policies, particularly the reservation granted to Muslims. He asserted that reallocating seats to the BJP would result in the removal of Muslim reservations, redirecting the benefits to marginalized groups such as SCs, STs, and OBCs.

Furthermore, Shah criticized the Congress party for unfulfilled promises, specifically calling out the delayed implementation of loan waivers pledged by Rahul Gandhi. In contrast, he lauded Prime Minister Modi's track record of delivering on commitments, citing the successful construction of the Ram Mandir and the revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir as examples of decisive action taken by the government.

Shah also addressed concerns related to national security, highlighting the government's efforts in combating terrorism, extremism, and Maoist ideologies. He underscored the BJP's commitment to upholding law and order and safeguarding the nation against security threats.