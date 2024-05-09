Live
- Loyalties, like the fragrance of Ittar, last long in Kannauj
- BJD to release its election manifesto today
- Amit Shah Criticizes Congress in Bhuvanagiri meeting
- Russia accuses US of interfering in India's internal affairs, trying to 'complicate' Lok Sabha elections
- IPL 2024: 'Our powerplay compared to the SRH was at the two extremes', says LSG's mentor Voges
- BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition launched in India
- IPL 2024: I don't think we could have ever expected chasing it like that, says Travis Head
- Director of medical college in Kerala, ex-Bishop named in ED charge sheet
- Vaddiraju spotlights Congress failures
- INDIA bloc will come to power: Komatireddy
Just In
Amit Shah Criticizes Congress in Bhuvanagiri meeting
Union Home Minister Amit Shah made significant remarks regarding the upcoming 2024 elections, positioning it as a pivotal contest between the development of a political family and the progress of the nation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah made significant remarks regarding the upcoming 2024 elections, positioning it as a pivotal contest between the development of a political family and the progress of the nation. Shah expressed confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects in Telangana, projecting a substantial increase in seat wins from the previous elections and setting ambitious goals for the party's performance.
Shah highlighted the BJP's commitment to addressing the concerns of Schedule Castes, Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), emphasizing the alleged challenges faced by these communities due to Congress' policies, particularly the reservation granted to Muslims. He asserted that reallocating seats to the BJP would result in the removal of Muslim reservations, redirecting the benefits to marginalized groups such as SCs, STs, and OBCs.
Furthermore, Shah criticized the Congress party for unfulfilled promises, specifically calling out the delayed implementation of loan waivers pledged by Rahul Gandhi. In contrast, he lauded Prime Minister Modi's track record of delivering on commitments, citing the successful construction of the Ram Mandir and the revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir as examples of decisive action taken by the government.
Shah also addressed concerns related to national security, highlighting the government's efforts in combating terrorism, extremism, and Maoist ideologies. He underscored the BJP's commitment to upholding law and order and safeguarding the nation against security threats.