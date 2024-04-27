Faria Abdullah speaks about her experiences of ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’

Comedy maestro Allari Naresh is set to charm audiences once again with his upcoming family entertainer "Aa Okkati Adakku." Co-starring alongside him is the talented Faria Abdullah, who plays the female lead in the film. Directed by Malli Ankam and produced by Rajiv Chilaka under the banner of Chilaka Productions, the movie is generating significant buzz ahead of its May 3rd release.

Faria Abdullah, speaking at a press conference, expressed excitement about her character, Siddhi, in the film. She highlighted the dynamic between her character and Naresh's, describing it as a clash between freedom and structure. Abdullah praised the film's storyline, which revolves around marriage, emphasizing its universal appeal.

Regarding her experience working with Naresh, Abdullah commended his exceptional comedy timing, promising audiences hearty laughter throughout the film. Director Malli Ankam received accolades from Abdullah for his collaborative approach and meticulous planning, ensuring a seamless filming process.

Producer Rajiv Chilaka was commended by Abdullah for his passion and dedication to the project, ensuring a grand production that spared no expense. Naresh echoed this sentiment, appreciating the support and resources provided by the production team.

The film delves into various facets of marriage, exploring themes of family dynamics and societal expectations. Abdullah shared her enthusiasm for diverse roles, expressing a desire to venture into action and horror genres in the future.

As anticipation mounts for "Aa Okkati Adakku," Naresh and Abdullah hinted at their upcoming projects, promising audiences a diverse array of cinematic experiences. With its blend of comedy, drama, and relatable themes, the film is poised to captivate viewers upon its theatrical release.