Five reasons to watch Disco Raja in theaters

Highlights

Disco Raja starring Ravi Teja, Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Sunil and Bobby Simha with others is releasing on 24th January 2020.

Disco Raja starring Ravi Teja, Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Sunil and Bobby Simha with others is releasing on 24th January 2020. SS Thaman scored music and Vi Anand directed the film.

Here are the five reasons why you should watch the film, in theatres:

  • *Ravi Teja is known for his energy and Disco Raj seems to his Most uninhibited role in years.
  • * Fresh story idea for Telugu films.
  • * SS Thaman's music and going by his form, his BGM will be a highlight too.
  • * Vi Anand's novel story attempts with enough comedy and commercial elements
  • * Good actors like Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Bobby Simha, Sunil and others.
  • * For all disco nostalgia that we are Missing on screens these days.

Enjoy the movie in theatres only as most of the films are made for a complete theatrical experience and later you catch them on other platforms.

