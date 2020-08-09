Gautam And Sitara Wish Their Father Mahesh Babu In A Heart Melting Way With Their Video Messages

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu turned a year elder today and is celebrating his 45th birthday today… From Mahesh Babu fans to Tollywood biggies, most of them took to their social media accounts and wished this 'Bharat AneNenu' actor heart-fully showering all their love.

Even Gautam and Sitara also wished their father in a heart-melting way by dropping their video messages on their Instagram accounts… Have a look!

GautamGhattamaneni

Along with wishing his father with all his love, Gautam also hoped that Covid-19 pandemic gets ruled out soon so that Mahesh Babu can get back to his shootings which makes us watch him again on the big screens. He also added a beautiful image of his father along with him and showered all his love on his dear 'Nana'… He wrote, "Happy birthday Nana❤️❤️❤️ I love you😘".

This post garnered millions of views and Gautam mother Namrata and maasiShilpaShirodkar have left their comments and dropped heart symbols…

Mahesh Babu's little munchkin Sitara wished her father in a cute way and doled out that, today is her favourite day… She also said that being lockdown period, she is having fun with her family. Sitara also added a throwback pic with her father and complimented her father as 'Best Dad Ever' tag… She wrote, "My most favourite day of the year!! Happyyy Birthday Nanna🤗🤗🤗 You're the best dad everrr. I love you so so much💖 @urstrulymahesh"

Even Mahesh's dear wife Namrata also wished her dear hubby specially through Instagram…

Wow such a lovely pic… Mahesh is seen kissing his lovely wife Namrata!!! Along with wishing her hubby 'Happy Birthday', Namrata also told, "True love is how I experience it with YOU♥️♥️ Happy Birthday MB 🎂😍😍 I love you ♥️♥️now and always 😘😘😘 @urstrulymahesh".

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu... Stay happy and blessed!!!