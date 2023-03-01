Gautami Is Introduced As 'Meenakshi' From The World Of 'Anni Manchi Sakunamule'

Tollywood's young actor Santosh Shoban is lined-up with interesting movies. Although his last film Sridevi Shoban Babu is flopped, he will next be seen in Prem Kumar and Anni Manchi Sakunamule movies. Off late, the makers unveiled a new poster of Gautami and introduced her as Meenakshi. This movie is being directed by ace director Nandini Reddy and has Malavika Nair as the lead actress!



Along with the makers, even director Nandini Reddy also shared the first look poster of Gautami and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "మా మీనాక్షి! Witness #TheWorldOfAMS Teaser on March 4th @gautamitads #AnniManchiSakunamule @santoshsoban #MalvikaNair @nandureddy4u @MickeyJMeyer @SwapnaCinema @VyjayanthiFilms @MitravindaFilms @SonyMusicSouth @KurapatiSunny @RIP_apart @LakshmiBhupal".

Gautami is introduced as Meenakshi from this poster and she looked all classy and homely with all smiles. The teaser of this movie will be launched on 4th March, 2023!

Anni Manchi Sakunamule movie is being directed by Nandini Reddy and will be produced by Swapna and Priyanka Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Mickey J Meyer is scoring tunes for this family entertainer.

Nandini Reddy came up with another interesting plot after Oh Baby movie and thus it has many expectations. Even ace actors Rao Ramesh and Vennela Kishore are essaying prominent roles in the movie!