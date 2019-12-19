Gollapudi Maruthi Rao remembered

The Telugu film industry paid homage to deceased actor and writer, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao on Wednesday.

A condolence meeting was organised at Film Chamber complex by Telugu Film Writers Association, Telugu Film Directors Association and Movie Artistes Association.

Paruchuri Gopalakrishna said that Gollapudi Maruthi Rao was a revered comedian, villain and character actor who played varied roles and won the appreciation of Telugu audience. Each year, he used to give an award to a new director in the name of his son late Gollapudi Srinivas.

Movie Artistes Association, general secretary, Jeevitha said that the film industry has lost some prominent people this year and Golaupudi Maruthi Rao was one among them.

He is regarded as a great humanist apart from his immense acting and writing talent. It is painful to lose such a great personality.

Tripuraneni Varaprasad (Chitty) said that Gollapudi's life began with audio plays in the Vijayawada airwaves. He was a great personality.

Gollapudi is the last person in the group of writers belonging to the Golden Era of Telugu cinema, he added.

Ramprasad, the secretary of directors union, said that Maruthi Rao was known for his sense of humour and also for his command over world cinema.

He was very jovial and friendly man and offfered tips to young generation actors and directors.