‘Guntur Kaaram’ ticket rates revised in Telangana

Scheduled for a grand release on January 12th, the much-anticipated film "Guntur Kaaram," featuring Mahesh Babu, is gearing up for a significant cinematic event. The movie's producers have sought an increase in ticket prices in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the proposal has been approved by the Telangana government.





For single screens in Telangana, the approved ticket hike is Rs. 65, while for multiplexes, it is Rs. 100. These revised rates will be in effect for a week, specifically from January 12th to January 18th. Additionally, the government has granted permission for the screening of six shows in the Nizam region during the first week. Moreover, benefit shows can commence from 1:00 AM on the day of the film's release. With the government's approval of the ticket price hike, it is anticipated that advance bookings will open shortly.



Directed by Trivikram, "Guntur Kaaram" features Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary as the female leads. Produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Haasine Creations, this high-profile film boasts music composed by SS Thaman, adding to the excitement surrounding its release. The film promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival in theaters.







